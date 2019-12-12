Re: “Seattle will lower speed limits as fatalities rise”:
It does not matter what speed limit the Seattle City Council sets on our streets unless they also provide the enforcement capability to discourage violators. The speed limits we now have might work if drivers obeyed the law.
Many drivers just don’t understand what a speed limit is for, nor is there any real deterrent to discourage them from speeding.
Ed Heller, Seattle
