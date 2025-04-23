Why is King County wasting taxpayer money on a single-item special election that could easily have been added to last November’s ballot? On April 22, King County held a special election mail-in ballot for a single item, seeking renewal funding for a fingerprint identification system. The county has known since 2018 that the levy would expire at the end of 2024. If approved, it might raise $27 million per year. Without judging the merit of the measure, I am astounded that King County must conduct a special election costing $4.6 million for a ballot measure that the county could easily have scheduled for last November.



Andrew M. Kenefick, Seattle