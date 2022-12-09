Re: “Invisible Schools: ‘Kids seem to be a paycheck’ ” [Dec. 4, A1]:

Unfortunately, with private educational firms such as Northwest SOIL, a division of Universal Health Services, we are traveling back in time, and not in a good way.

In 1975, Public Law 94-142 (Individuals With Disabilities Act) passed. The main points are free appropriate education, evaluation, individualized educational plan, least restrictive environment, parent participation and procedural safeguards.

Before 1975, most disabled students failed to receive an appropriate education, often ending up in restrictive settings with minimal food, clothing and shelter, and they were often merely accommodated, rarely educated.

Now it appears our most needy students (those referred for special-education services by the public schools) are not only being poorly educated, they are being actively exploited for profit — disturbing. It is in our, and their, best interest for them to receive an excellent education. They, and every student, should receive an education that helps them achieve their potential: academically, emotionally and socially. We must do better. Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) oversight is needed.

Mary Lou Sumioka, Federal Way, former special education teacher