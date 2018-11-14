I looked hard. I really did. But nowhere in the editorial demanding that the Legislature fund special education did I see where the extra money is supposed to come from.

The only reference to the “T word” — taxes — was a lament that voters might be asked to pay higher levies. If not from higher levies — either at the state or school-district level — where is funding going to be found? By cutting the budgets of other state programs, like mental health or foster children?

What if it’s way past time for the editorial board and the poor voters to recognize the need for more state revenue, and reform of our most-regressive-in-the-country tax structure?

Chris Nielsen, Shoreline