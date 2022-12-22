Re: “How a billion-dollar corporation exploits Washington’s special education system” [Dec. 4, Education Lab]:

Thank you for the powerful series about Northwest SOIL (School of Innovative Learning).

We are heartbroken to hear what took place at this nonpublic agency (NPA). But as parents of children at other Washington NPAs, we want to share our positive experiences at these special schools.

Many NPAs expertly serve students who cannot be served in the traditional school setting.

Some NPAs offer small or individualized settings for students with processing or memory issues to learn at their own pace away from the sensory overload of typical school. These programs often serve students who have been unable to access learning due to mental health, neurological or medical conditions.

Other NPAs serve students with specific disability profiles like the NPA for children who are deaf plus developmentally delayed or the NPA specializing in dyslexia. NPAs can be a safe haven for children who experienced restraint and isolation in their former school districts.

In short, while there are certainly failings in Washington special education, the NPA system does not need to be completely overhauled. It has certainly worked for our children.

Given that, we ask that any legislative response include the voices of families whose children have been well-served by NPAs.

Jenna Webber and Gary Hanzelich, Kittitas, and Erik and Tauni Samuelson, Everett, on behalf of Parents of NPA Students