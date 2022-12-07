Re: “Invisible Schools: ‘Kids seem to be a paycheck’ ” [Dec. 4, A1]:

Based only on the allegations and confirmation of the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s mismanagement and incompetency regarding continuing renewal of Northwest School of Innovative Learning’s annual contract, immediately terminate State Superintendent Chris Reykdal; Scott Raub, the agency’s administrator for these private schools; and any and all other state “management” officials involved, as well as the contracts with Northwest SOIL’s corporate owner, Universal Health Services.

To allow the continued abuse and lack of education of our students there is unthinkable. Clean house and start anew.

Don Chase, Bothell