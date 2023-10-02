Re: “Congress passes stopgap measure, ” [Oct. 1, A1]:

I can vote for Republicans who act like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, not for those who act like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

I am an independent voter — neither a Republican nor a Democrat, though lately I have voted more often for Democrats than Republicans. I wish to go on the record, saying I will vote for candidates who understand that politics is the art of compromise, and who act accordingly.

The kind of practical realism Speaker McCarthy exhibited has been missing for at least 30 years, and it is precisely what is needed to save our country.

Leonard Bordeaux, Seattle