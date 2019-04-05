Re: “It doesn’t matter what Joe Biden meant to do”:

I agree that invasion of our personal space, by anyone, male or female, can be just plain icky and shouldn’t happen.

But I do wonder what these empowered women were doing to inform the invasion was unwelcome. One of Biden’s accusers, former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores, was running for lieutenant governor when Biden behaved inappropriately. Why can’t we empowered women speak promptly to the offender? Why must we wait several years when the financial or celebrity payoffs seem at hand?

I’ve brushed aside a touch, offered my hand to shake and just said, “Stop it, Bob.” Truly, I don’t understand what is so difficult about setting boundaries. I’m not talking about assault. I’m talking unacceptable or inappropriate social behavior.

Indeed, some guys do need to learn appropriate behavior. Their best teachers will be women. But those women can only help if they are unafraid to speak up in the moment … not years later.

Karen Clay, Burien