Thank you for publishing “Seattle protesters decry U.S. airstrike.”
As the photo shows, the messages included “No war or sanctions on Iran,” “U.S. Out of Iraq” and “Stop bombing.”
Everyone who objects to our tax dollars being misused on these reckless attacks needs to call or write to our Washington U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to stop the next war now.
Beth Brunton, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.