Thank you for publishing “Seattle protesters decry U.S. airstrike.”

As the photo shows, the messages included “No war or sanctions on Iran,” “U.S. Out of Iraq” and “Stop bombing.”

Everyone who objects to our tax dollars being misused on these reckless attacks needs to call or write to our Washington U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to stop the next war now.

Beth Brunton, Seattle