Re: “SPD oversight group demands officer under investigation for Jaahnavi Kandula comments be put on leave” [Sept. 20, Local News]:

Officers Daniel Auderer and Mike Solan should resign as vice president and president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

Their conduct regarding the investigation into the death of Jaahnavi Kandula is another indication that SPOG leadership lacks concern for the safety and rights of the public. Union officials should not be gossiping about an ongoing investigation into the death of a member of the public at the hands of police.

SPOG members should be ashamed of electing these officers to lead their guild.

Leslie Cossitt, Seattle