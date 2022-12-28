I read with outrage the long article on the investigation into who leaked the story about adult sexual assault cases not being investigated [“SPD leadership investigated officer who called out sex-assault staffing,” Dec. 23, A1].

The probe ought to be directed at why the crime of sexual assault is not a priority when it is arguably the most repeated of crimes. The fact that the calls from victims describing stalled cases have tapered off is most likely because of despair and disappointment. This, added to the backlog of hundreds of untested rape kits, should concern even the most complacent among us.

Perpetrators are on the street committing this crime over and over while the Seattle Police Department puts all energy into finding the source of the leak. It should have been leaked. This should not be kept from the public, and I for one am happy to have it make the headlines. Shine a light on this.

Jacque Heidanus, Seattle