By
The Seattle Times

Re: “SPD Chief Diaz says mock headstone, Trump flag undermined public trust” [July 20, A1]:

This article was so depressing. After all of the attempts to reform the Seattle Police Department, it seems like some new procedures were just papered over the underlying problem of a hostile culture. The persons bringing these items into a breakroom should be fired. This would happen if similar items were displayed disrespecting employees and the public — think about pinups in job breakrooms from the past.

If you brought the items you have no business being a police officer. Same for anyone who passively sat by and said nothing about needing to remove the items and the managers ignoring the problem. A good police force starts with the right people. These folks don’t belong in SPD.

Jeffrey Watt, Bellevue

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories