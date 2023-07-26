Re: “SPD Chief Diaz says mock headstone, Trump flag undermined public trust” [July 20, A1]:

This article was so depressing. After all of the attempts to reform the Seattle Police Department, it seems like some new procedures were just papered over the underlying problem of a hostile culture. The persons bringing these items into a breakroom should be fired. This would happen if similar items were displayed disrespecting employees and the public — think about pinups in job breakrooms from the past.

If you brought the items you have no business being a police officer. Same for anyone who passively sat by and said nothing about needing to remove the items and the managers ignoring the problem. A good police force starts with the right people. These folks don’t belong in SPD.

Jeffrey Watt, Bellevue