In reference to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best’s decision to discipline her officer for lying rather than fire him — it’s called leadership. And it is why she (and other leaders) are good at their jobs.

They know that if we place policy above people, we will eventually face decisions that do more harm than good.

Life is not always black and white. That is why those in leadership must always consider compassion just as important as discipline.

Dan Hickman, Bellevue