The White House has forgotten one of the most prized aspirations of the heady early days of the space race.
When we signed the Outer Space Treaty in 1967, we agreed along with all the other civilized nations on earth that outer space would be exploited for peaceful purposes. How hollow and ironic now our words on the Apollo 11 lunar plaque, “We came in peace for all mankind.”
Anthony Claiborne, Bellevue
