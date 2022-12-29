Re: “Far from a shock, Southwest meltdown was ‘perfect storm’ of well-known vulnerabilities” [Dec. 18, Nation & World]:

I read the story about the Southwest Airlines debacle thinking about how we as Americans always lead with pricing as our main purchasing filter. Only when there is a problem with service do we ever think about cost versus service.

Inexpensive and cheap go hand-in-hand with poor service. There is no free lunch. Southwest is a low-cost carrier and low cost brings poor service.

Ed Brown, Seattle