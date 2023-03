Re: “South Park rightly in the drivers seat on fate of Highway 99” [March 20, Opinion]:

It seems to me that the best solution would be to put a lid over the highway and build a much needed city park on it. Such lids are built in rich neighborhoods, like Interstate 90 on Mercer Island and the Highway 520 Portage Bay and Roanoke Lid Project.

It is time that we start doing similar projects in low-income neighborhoods, too.

Gary Maxwell, Lynnwood