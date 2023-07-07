Re: “Holiday travel: Take transit to the airport” [July 4, Northwest Voices]:

It won’t be so easy and “relaxing” getting to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via Link light rail if Sound Transit gets its way. In the May vote, the ST board declared north (jail area) and south (Interstate 90 freeway interchange) stations preferred options to Fourth Avenue at Union Station. If the north and south options prevail, Eastside and South End transit riders will be forced to go downtown to jail station (north option) in order to go south, such as to the airport, because current service at the Fifth Avenue transit tunnel will be severely reduced. Everyone will face multiple seat rides trying to get from a visit to places in the south to homes in the north or Eastside.

Only the promised Fourth Avenue site at Union Station connects all three light-rail lines and yields the easiest way to get anywhere light rail goes, especially important for those with mobility challenges and for the economic viability of the Chinatown International District. That is why the vast majority of CID organizations, businesses and residents support the Fourth Avenue station.

Write, call and meet the Sound Transit board to choose the promised Fourth Avenue site at Union Station.

Betty Lau, Seattle, Transit Equity for All