Re: “Developer could be key at Seattle transit station south of Chinatown International District” [July 13, Local News]:

Obviously, there are legitimate arguments on both sides of the issue as to where to site the future light rail station in the vicinity of the Chinatown Internation District.

It’s nevertheless astounding to me that Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine are both backing a location from which there could be “no direct transfers to other lines; riders would walk five to 10 minutes above ground to other stations.”

This will guarantee a very inconvenient experience for riders, which will decrease ridership greatly. Our area still doesn’t seem to know how to get mass transit right for the “masses.”

Sharon von Wolffersdorff, Seattle