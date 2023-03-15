Re: “Be bolder to get light rail done, expert panel tells Sound Transit” [March 3, Traffic Lab]: The article showcases Sound Transit’s need to reduce costs and time. A panel of outside experts advises taking “a harder line dealing with 53 local governments, which sometimes view transit projects as a piggy bank for local streetscape improvements.” In Lake Forest Park, concerned citizens are asking for changes to ST3 design which would significantly reduce costs and construction time: build bus queue jumps and smaller bus stop pull outs, rather than a dedicated bus lane on the east side of Bothell Way. In addition to saving many millions of dollars and many months of construction time, queue jumps would save many of the 490 trees slated for removal in Lake Forest Park.

Janet Silver, Lake Forest Park