Re: “GOP rebels as Trump vows it’s ‘time for us to get out’ of Syria”:

Hey, Kurds. Congratulations! You are just learning what it’s like to be an ally of the United States these days. You’re in good company with our NATO allies, Ukraine and others who find themselves no longer able to count on consistent U.S. support.

This support is now based solely on the moods and whims of President Donald Trump. It is also based on what he refers to as “my great and unmatched wisdom” (yes, he actually put that in writing).

We wish you luck and assume you share our hope that our ship of state will soon be righted and that the United States will have a consistent foreign policy that no longer supports dictators and rogue states.

Stephen A. Smith, Vashon