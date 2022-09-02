Our city, like many in the world, is at a crossroads. Living accommodations differ from lakeside properties to tent cities. The ongoing construction for living is not affordable for many workers. That the crime rate rises should not be surprising. The violence is often drug or psychologically related. These factors determine behavior and the cure is costly. The avenues for rehab are crowded, so many cannot get the needed help. The growing population of the needy is causing more havoc.

Many of those who are homeless, whose need is affordability, are living in unhealthy surroundings that can cause health problems. There are many reasons for their predicaments, but that is not new to humanity. The problem is the needy percentage continues to grow worldwide and the results will be negative worldwide.

Historically, great minds have warned of destruction through war, famine and prejudice. In other words, humans have been on that road since the beginning. What do we do now? Recognize there is a problem and that solutions take teamwork and time. Perfection is a dream, but it is also a motivating factor.

Dale Schultz, Seattle