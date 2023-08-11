Re: “What if anti-Trumpers are the bad guys?” [Aug. 6, Opinion]:

I’m a big fan of David Brooks’ writing and his commentary on “PBS NewsHour” — how elite of me. But occasionally, he feels the need to guilt-trip himself and people like me, liberal, educated and anti-Trump.

I came from a blue-collar family, didn’t go to Vietnam because my number wasn’t called and worked to earn money to help pay for my advanced education in social work. I worked to help the people Brooks suggests I’m keeping down. He misses two very big examples of how the rich and well-heeled created the divide we now see.

The Koch brothers financed the tea-party movement that basically did their bidding to push against taxes. It mostly helped the rich and conservative policy, which again took it out on the poorest of us, including going after Social Security. The Federalist Society, initiated by law students at elite law schools to push the conservative and libertarian agenda, now basically decides who Republicans nominate for federal courts and the Supreme Court.

Brooks is certainly in his right to feel guilty about being accomplished, educated and anti-Trump. Just don’t try and make me feel the same way. I’m not the problem.

Frank Jose, Seattle