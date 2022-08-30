By
Re: “Talking to strangers is good for us” [August 29, Opinion]:

David Brooks’ column struck home. I (84 years old) had just participated in a survey outside a grocery store, where a young woman asked me why I didn’t like cellphones. I told her that while convenient, they inhibited conversations among people in many instances, such as possibly speaking to strangers. Then I told her how, at age 21, I had a conversation with a stranger in a bus in Winnipeg, Manitoba, which led to my obtaining a great job — in France!

This never would have happened if we’d been glued to phones.

Marion Webb, Issaquah

