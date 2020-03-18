I find it rather appalling that at the White House briefings the president, the vice president and all the medical staff are standing shoulder-to-shoulder and touching the podium one after the other as if they are immune from getting this horrible virus. Even the reporters sit apart from one another.

The vice president being in the same circle as the president is wrong. We learned that President Donald Trump tested negative but, who knows, maybe the next time he won’t.

How about leading by example? Thank you to our state representatives who are leading us with grace and honesty, and social distancing, as we are told to do.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville