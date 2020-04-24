It is with joy that I meet a youngster — maybe stashed in a grocery cart — who smiles or reaches out. I always tell the parent, “Good job!” and that the advice “don’t talk to strangers” makes everyone “bad” and therefore “suspect.” What it takes away (in addition to joyful connections) is a sense of being able to read people.

Now we’re living in a time of social distancing. Recently, on a daily walk, the cutest little gal on a bike was desperate to talk. Her mom chimed in with all the lessons that are currently being taught. It is, of course, right and proper in these times. But what of the future?

Can this be untaught? Will they forget their instincts to reach out? Let’s hope that this too isn’t lost tomorrow with all the great loss we’re seeing today.

Andrea Helman, Seattle