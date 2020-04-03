I am fortunate to live on a tree-lined street where the picturesque city skyline and landscape attract many fitness enthusiasts. Unfortunately, times are changing as we try to ride the waves of a global pandemic.

Like others, I want to do more and am humbled by acts of bravery and dismayed by the lack of resources. Sadly, there are dynamics of coronavirus and its broad transmission that are still uncertain.

But science and data show that if we follow guidelines, the situation can improve.

Yet, even as our country faces its highest number of cases, our street is dense with runners, joggers and walkers, conversing in close proximity of each other, by driveways and houses. This nonessential activity puts many — including seniors who reside here and those participating in the activities — at risk.

My husband and I used to walk to grab coffee every morning. But giving that up was easy if it meant saving lives or helping those who sacrifice so much. Staying home and within your immediate surroundings now is critical. While everyone deserves open space to roam and good health, these lifestyle changes, while temporarily uncomfortable, could determine someone’s life span.

Susan S. Masters, Seattle