Re: “As rent and mortgage payments come due, Washingtonians wonder how they’ll afford survival during coronavirus” [March 31, Northwest]:

This paints a clear picture of the dire straits many in Washington and across the country face as unemployment surges, with 22 million Americans filing for benefits in the last four weeks. Unfortunately, those living paycheck to paycheck are hardest hit.

The last thing we need is for more individuals and families to experience evictions and homelessness. As Congress considers “Phase 4” COVID-19 legislation, we must urge it to help low-income renters. Specifically, asking that Congress allocates at least $100 billion in federal money for emergency rental assistance; establishes a national moratorium on evictions until this crisis passes; and creates a refundable “renters tax credit” to help low-income Americans pay their rent. With millions out of work and no money coming in, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is critical in staving off increased hunger and poverty. Congress should allocate a 15% increase in SNAP (food stamps).

Thanks, Congress, for passing some emergency legislation. But more needs to happen immediately. I urge Congress to take swift, decisive actions to help the millions of Americans hovering at the edge of certain financial devastation.

Melessa Rogers, Burien