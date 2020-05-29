The one bright spot I find during this COVID-19 shutdown of life-as-we-remember-it is the cancellation of Seafair. The closing down of public parks, the noise, the drunken crowds, the terrifying of wildlife and our pets, the potential for serious injury and the utterly stupid waste of thousands of gallons of fuel, are all things I won’t be missing this summer. Let’s cancel Seafair permanently.

Denise Minard, Seattle