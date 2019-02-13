Every once in a while we get an inkling of what it will be like when an earthquake happens. The natural-gas outage last year showed how the supply of natural gas is scaled to what our daily needs are. Last week in the Greater Seattle area, people found that grocery-store shelves were bare.

Earthquakes are “come-as-you-are disasters” that have no warning. Immediately following an earthquake, if it is even possible to buy food or water, those supplies will be gone immediately. With significant transportation challenges, collapsed bridges, etc., there will be no immediate resupply of critical items, including prescriptions.

Emergency managers tell people to be prepared to be on your own for two weeks. After the snow is gone, think about your own level of preparedness and change that for the better — while there is still time to take action.

Eric E. Holdeman, Puyallup