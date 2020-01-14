As a former Alaskan, here’s a short tutorial on clearing your car windshield of snow: You need to clear off all of your windows, including the side and back windows. Relying on the wipers to clean off the snow is not enough. You can’t see the cars around you when only this small area is clear.

And while you’re at it, take a long brush and get the snow off of the roof and hood of your car, too. The snow you leave on your car flies off when you pick up speed and lands on the car behind you, compromising that driver’s visibility.

Oh, also, slow down, leave more space between you and the car in front of you, and avoid any sudden turns. You and everyone around you will be safer.

Sue Williams, Normandy Park