Re: “Armed groups fueled by rumors about antifa meet peaceful protesters in Snohomish” [June 8, Northwest]:

Hate groups flooded the nation, and my hometown, with lies about a group planning to loot and vandalize. Men with guns came to Snohomish to “protect” us from, well, nothing. It seems antifa had never planned to attack us. The intimidating rifles and semi-automatic weapons did not “prevent” anything. There was nothing to celebrate.

I am not antifa, but I am anti fascist because I know what fascism is. I lived and worked in Barcelona, Spain, when the ally of Hitler and Mussolini, the fascist, Francisco Franco, was in complete control. There was no free press because people knew any credible reporting had been and would be crushed. There were sycophantic newspapers and other media gushing over the dictator, his family and the royals. There were no marches protesting oppression and brutality because people knew that Franco and the fascists would have no qualms about brutally oppressing any group that wanted Spain to be a democracy.

The streets were quiet, but there was no peace.

Candace Jarrett, Snohomish