By
The Seattle Times

There is no excuse for Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s refusal to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. If Sheriff Fortney believes these orders are unconstitutional, then he should go to court and prove it.

A sheriff, of all people, should not be enforcing the law based on personal beliefs. The rule of law is the basis of our judicial system.

Robert Nelson, Brier

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Opinion Stories