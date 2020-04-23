There is no excuse for Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s refusal to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. If Sheriff Fortney believes these orders are unconstitutional, then he should go to court and prove it.
A sheriff, of all people, should not be enforcing the law based on personal beliefs. The rule of law is the basis of our judicial system.
Robert Nelson, Brier
