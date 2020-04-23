Re: “Snohomish County sheriff says he won’t enforce Washington state’s stay-home order” [April 23]:

If Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney does not intend to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, he should resign. It is not up to law enforcement to decide which laws to enforce. What a terrible example he is setting for all of us, especially the young.

Sheriff Fortney is risking people’s lives with his impromptu decision. The sheriff may believe his judgment is superior to that of physicians, epidemiologists and other specialists, but the citizens of Snohomish deserve to have their health protected, not put at risk, a government official who decides he is above the law.

Susan Solstice, Vaughn