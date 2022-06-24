I never hear how dams control flooding by limiting water through their gates during spring runoffs.

Eastern Washington doesn’t have the railroad infrastructure that it used to have. Taking out the Lower Snake River Dams would put a severe strain on our already crowded highway system. Shipping grain and other commodities via the river is much cheaper.

I keep hearing tearing out the dams will save salmon. Due to better fish ladders, salmon survival rate is 95% to 98%. Still, I hear tear out the dams.

Eastern Washington has the cheapest electricity anywhere because of the dams. Windmills and solar panels cannot compete with dams to generate electricity. When windmills and solar wear out, how many landfills will it take to bury them?

Boating as people have enjoyed for the past 60 to 70 years will end with dam removal because of smaller and shallower waters.

Where is all the silt and sand collected behind the dams going to go? Down river!

Careful what you wish for.

Claude Pierret, Pasco