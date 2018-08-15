Re: “Will smoky summer weeks become Seattle’s new norm?”:

We are well into another week of very dirty air, but the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) has still not issued a burn ban.

Seattle and many surrounding cities allow recreational backyard fires. Smoke from these fires contains numerous carcinogens. I have neighbors in North Seattle who have burned fires despite the surrounding air quality.

What does it take for PSCAA to issue a burn ban? What will it take for PSCAA and local governments to acknowledge the link between wood smoke, pollution and the harm to public health?

We are an increasingly dense metropolitan area with millions of people. It is time to recognize this and prohibit unnecessary outdoor wood burning.

Art Pederson, Seattle