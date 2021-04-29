Since the pandemic began, Seattle landlords have been unable to evict tenants for not paying rent. Not being able to collect rent makes it financially difficult to succeed as a small landlord. In addition, local landlord-tenant rules are very complex, are constantly changing, and attorneys are sometimes required to understand and comply with these laws.
I am 70 years old and own one rental home. I had planned to use this income to supplement my Social Security benefits. But last week I decided to sell it. As one Seattle landlord stated so succinctly, “Why do I want to endure hatred for being a landlord, when I can’t even collect the rent?”
As more rental homes are being sold, rents will increase as supply diminishes and more will be owned by corporations with in-house legal staff. Is this in the best interest of tenants and the city of Seattle? I don’t think so. But, it would be a great question to ask the current Seattle City Council.
Lorrie Alves, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.