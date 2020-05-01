I have had the same haircutter for more than 25 years. She is an independent contractor but works at a salon that is now closed.

When the closure started, we worked out a deal for me to pay for a year’s haircuts in advance to help her pay some bills, now that she has no income. Since the closures seem likely to last for a while, I want to encourage others to reach out to those independent providers with which they have a relationship and work out a prepayment plan to help tide them over.

Mike Ligon, Kent