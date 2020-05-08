Re: “King County Executive Dow Constantine proposes additional $57 million for coronavirus response” [April 23, Northwest]:

While this proposal, expected to be voted on by the Metropolitan King County Council Tuesday, distributes $16 million among small businesses; tourism promotion; homeless-youth programs; and arts and culture groups, it designates no allocation for queer bars and nightclubs.

Much more than just bars, these establishments are our community centers, living rooms, fundraising halls, art galleries and performance spaces, the first place where many of us felt at home. When the pandemic is over, what will happen to queer people if we cannot congregate in safe spaces? COVID-19 threatens not only LGBTQ businesses but complete erasure of the community.

The arrival of Pride Month is a time to recognize the resiliency, strength and beauty of the queer community. We are begging our local leaders not to repeat the mistakes during the AIDS epidemic, when we were abandoned. Once more, we are asking our government to stand with us as we fight to preserve our existence. We cannot be forgotten again.

Joey Burgess, Seattle, Burgess Hall Nightlife Group