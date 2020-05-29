Re: “Meat industry is trying to get back to normal, but workers are still getting sick”: [May 25, Nation]: Instead of intensifying the debate between accelerating the reopening of slaughterhouses against the well-being of workers and their families, we should ask ourselves if an industry that treats its employees no better than the animals it slaughters — cramped and expendable — is worth keeping around at all. This debate becomes all the more absurd when we consider the fact that humans do not need meat to survive and thrive. What are these people dying for? Would we demand the same sacrifice to keep our beloved Twinkies assembly lines open?

Corbin Charpentier, Seattle