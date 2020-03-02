Re: “Skilled-nursing facilities need more than Senate budget Band-Aid” [March 2, Opinion]:

I am a resident in a continuing-care facility, and I see the number of other retirement facilities in the Seattle area closing their health-care centers and families struggling to find places for relatives to rehab from broken hips and other age-related conditions. Many are sent quite a distance away from family, which makes care and support by family and friends difficult.

To our legislators: Please think ahead to when you or a parent may need this skilled care and you will not find it available. Pass Senate Bill 6396 and reconsider the business tax, which includes already financially strapped skilled nursing facilities, Senate Bill 6492.

Sheila Trumbull, Seattle