Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society — British Columbia (CPAWS-BC) shares concerns raised in the Op-Ed “Washington’s rivers, wildlife need protection from Canadian mines” [Feb. 25, Opinion].

The pending permit for exploratory mining in the “Donut Hole” would have consequences that go beyond borders. B.C. has an opportunity to show leadership by expanding the existing protected area, following its recent step forward that banned logging in the Silverdaisy Valley.

The southern resident killer whales depend on the salmon that rely on the Skagit headwaters remaining free from industrial development. Our coastal waters face mining threats, including deep-sea mining in the offshore areas where disturbed sediment and pollutants can easily cross borders.

We must consider the wildlife and communities whose well-being depends on healthy interconnected ecosystems.

Tori Ball, Terrestrial Campaigner, and Carlo Acuña, Ocean Campaigner, CPAWS-BC