It goes without saying, we all want to fit in but at the same time stand out. I applaud the Seattle School District for simplifying the student dress code and especially the Everett public elementary schools that mandate uniforms.

When everyone is dressed the same from the neck down, everyone fits in. This allows teachers to actually see the child by focusing on their eyes and facial expressions, listening to their thoughts and ideas — all the things that make them stand out as an individual.

Simultaneously, the need to embellish one’s individuality should be acknowledged with dress-down days at various times throughout the school year.

I hope more schools will give the uniform concept a chance. If done right, there should be less discipline, higher scholastic results and a better classroom atmosphere.

Tish Gregory, Renton