Re: “Invest in complete and accessible sidewalks in every community” [Feb. 1, Opinion]:

While the walkways and sidewalks in Seattle continue to be hazards to pedestrians and particularly hazardous to the visually impaired, the Seattle Department of Transportation seems to prioritize what appear to be projects that are driven by special-interest groups. These projects have little or no impact on the issues currently facing pedestrians in the city.

I may be sensitized to the issues facing the visually impaired as my mom’s sister was born blind, and I saw how she navigated our world. I was impressed by her abilities but cognizant of things she had problems navigating around.

I would like to see SDOT use my tax dollars to address current hazards before launching into “nice to have” projects.

Tom Donnelly, Seattle