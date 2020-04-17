Re: “Are you walking more during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s what people are noticing and what they say can be improved.” [April 15, Northwest]:

Thank you for focusing on the hazard of enjoying a healthy walk when a city lacks sidewalks. The article gives examples in Shoreline and Burien. Immense areas in Seattle also lack sidewalks, including most of the streets north of 85th Street.

The article mentions proposals in Seattle to give over some streets to pedestrians. But what about building sidewalks again? In some areas, open ditches border the streets, making walking doubly hazardous. It is time for Seattle to resume building a real city where everyone can walk safely. Sidewalks would be a popular infrastructure project at a time when we need to think big and create jobs.

Dennis Ortblad, Seattle