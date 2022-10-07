Re: “Where the sidewalks end” [Oct. 3, A1]:

Thank you, finally, for headlining this gaping failure in Seattle’s infrastructure investment that affects hundreds of thousands of people daily. I am an active senior, but sidewalks around the city are full of danger for the agile as well as those under care and living with disabilities. They could, if this city cared, be secure and accommodating zones.

Seattle is in love with big trees, but city planners do not factor in the buckling of pavements caused by their roots, drains clogged with leaves pooling water over curb cuts, streetlights above trees that completely shadow dangerous sidewalks, overgrowth of unmanaged yards and planting strips that reduce sidewalk passage to single file, plus increased use of scooters and bicycles by commuters on and off sidewalks.

Repairing and maintaining sidewalks is far less expensive than streets, helps reduce dependency on motorized vehicles and makes urban neighborhoods much more livable for everyone.

Please continue to cover these issues and shame city planners into budgeting and carrying out needed improvements.

Elaine Nonneman, Seattle