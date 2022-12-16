As a longtime resident of Capitol Hill, I am frustrated every time I drive by the shuttered Starbucks store at East Olive Way and Summit Avenue East. The boarded-up building now totally covered with graffiti might as well be a giant billboard with the word “Failure”:

• Failure of building owner to remove graffiti as required by law.

• Failure of Seattle city government to track down and prosecute those who defile private as well a public property.

• Failure of city government to enforce the removal of graffiti.

• Failure of Starbucks to resolve issues with the desire of some employees to form a union resulting in the accusation by some that it led to the closing of the store.

• Failure of city government, the prosecuting attorney and the police department to allow intimidation, theft and fear at retail stores to the detriment of the store’s owner as well as the general public.

The overall effect of these failures has resulted in the feeling that our community is declining, that our city government is ineffective and that the forces of destruction are gaining a strangle hold on our city.

David Nordfors, Seattle