President Donald Trump claims that federal workers are happy to go without pay until the wall is funded. Maybe some are.
But as a retired federal worker who lived through too many “shutdowns,” I was never happy about the government shutting down. I had bills to pay and creditors who weren’t interested in any excuses about why I was late paying my bills. And as a public servant, I had a job to do.
The only thing I am happy about is that I am retired, and my paycheck is no longer affected by this incompetence and inability to govern.
Zelda S. Foxall, Seattle
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Shining examples of the spirit of giving | Editorial
- Let’s not make Lake Washington into 'Lake Stinko' again | Op-Ed
- For Bellevue, a step in the right direction on homeless crisis | Editorial
- Dear ‘Anonymous’: Get out now | Bret Stephens / Syndicated columnist
- Not so fast on transition from legislator to lobbyist | Editorial
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.