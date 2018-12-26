President Donald Trump claims that federal workers are happy to go without pay until the wall is funded. Maybe some are.

But as a retired federal worker who lived through too many “shutdowns,” I was never happy about the government shutting down. I had bills to pay and creditors who weren’t interested in any excuses about why I was late paying my bills. And as a public servant, I had a job to do.

The only thing I am happy about is that I am retired, and my paycheck is no longer affected by this incompetence and inability to govern.

Zelda S. Foxall, Seattle