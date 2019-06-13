In Danny Westneat’s column “Debunking myths over golf-course debate,” University of Washington public-policy professor Jacob Vigdor asks, “Should thousands of families be denied housing in the City of Seattle so that a few hundred people per day can continue to pursue a hobby?”

He calculates the city gets just 0.15% annual financial return on its 528 acres of golf-course land.

I would ask the professor what is the annual financial return on Discovery Park, Green Lake and Alki Beach. Does he think these too should be paved over to build more housing?

Steven Adler, Seattle