On April 4, the Washington’s Board of Natural Resources voted to approve the sale of 154 acres of 80-100 year old legacy trees in Sherwood State Forest, Mason County. The proposed timber “harvest” will include trees that are more than a century old.

There is no need to clear cut this forest. State forest inventory records reveal thousands of acres of plantation forests on South Puget Sound state trust lands currently available for harvest.

As a Mason County resident, I expect the community, county and state agencies that touch this action to provide accurate information and records about this proposal and exercise due diligence in implementing public engagement that is the heart of the democratic process.

I expect full transparency and accountability in the process that led the Department of Natural Resources in February to conclude this action would have no significant environmental impact.

To the elected and appointed public officials involved, I ask for leadership in working with local residents to shape our community’s and children’s future.

Peggy Morell, Union