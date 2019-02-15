I am very, very concerned about these public outlaws who are threatening a dereliction of their duty by refusing to enforce Initiative 1639. Their actions, based on personal opinion, undermine the rule of law. It is ironic that those tasked with protecting our lives are threatening to refuse to enforce laws that are designed to save lives.

A large part of my work as a public-health nurse and policy advocate involves developing and implementing policies that save lives. Creating public safety through responsible gun ownership is a key part of my work.

Nearly 60 percent of our state voters supported the I-1639 mandate to raise the purchase age for semiautomatic assault weapons to 21, require background checks and waiting periods for semi-automatic assault rifle purchase, and incentivize secure storage of weapons.

All of these new measures will save lives.

Law enforcement officials who choose to defy I-1639 should lose their jobs. Our citizens have spoken. We deserve law enforcement officials who enforce all our laws in Washington state.

Cheryl Berenson, Seattle